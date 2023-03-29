New boss at UBS: Ermotti takes over from Hamers

Sergio Ermotti is returning as CEO to the major Swiss bank UBS. The Board of Directors made this decision in light of the new challenges and priorities that UBS faces following the announced acquisition of Credit Suisse, UBS announced today.

Ermotti succeeds Ralph Hamers from the Netherlands, who, according to UBS, has agreed to “resign in the interests of the new combination, the Swiss financial sector and the country”. According to UBS, Hamer will remain in the bank and Ermotti will be available in an advisory capacity during a transition phase.

Ermotti retired as UBS CEO in 2020 and is currently Chairman of the Board of Directors of reinsurer Swiss Re. He will resign from this position.