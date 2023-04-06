New browser promises to protect user privacy

With the new browser, users should have more security and anonymity when surfing.

The Swedish VPN provider Mole has in common with the gate project the new Mole Browser presented, which should ensure more security and anonymity when surfing. The two organizations released the privacy-focused web browser on Monday. He can downloaded for free become.

The Mullvad Browser is based on the Tor Browser and thus on Firefox. Users achieve the best protection when they use it together with an additionally installed VPN service that exchanges the IP addresses of Internet users. It works under Windows, MacOS and Linux. There are also laut CNET a beta extension for Firefox. Browser fingerprinting should be restricted Sea Jan Johnson, CEO of Mullvad VPN, said today’s mass surveillance is absurd. “The Mullvad Browser is about providing more privacy alternatives, to reach as many people as possible and to make life harder for those who want to collect data from you,” he says in a press release.