New bubble tea shop in Erlangen: Blublu Tea attracts with a special offer

New bubble tea shop Blublu Tea in Erlangen

The Bubble tea shop Blublu Tea in the Unteren Karlstrasse 5 in Erlangen lures on next weekend (April 8th and 9th, 2023) with a special offer. At the purchase of a bubble tea get customers a second one for free in addition. The Offer according to operator Zeyu Tao both days from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. In conversation with inFranken.de she now reveals how the first few months since the opening were and why they only now, almost a half a year after official openingcan really take off.

“Not so good in winter”: Blublu Tea in Erlangen is starting spring with a special Bubble Tea campaign

“In the winter it wasn’t so good because not many people in town were on the road,” explains operator Zeyu Tao. But that’s it not too bad been. “If it’s not that busy, then you can see the employees prepare better“, she reports. That is also very importantas she explains.

“We have 40 different varietiesall ye own, very special recipe have,” she explains. Learning all that takes much time. You had this time in winter and accordingly used for the preparations. Now that that Weather slowly getting better and it again more people in downtown Erlangen so be well prepared.

The operator is proud of her bubble teas. “We have the products from many different suppliers tested,” she explains. All just “so that in the end you can choose the best.” coming weekend take a picture yourself.