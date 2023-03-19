New call-up for the Colombian national team: this is the replacement for Jefferson Lerma

Jefferson Lerma will not be with the Colombian team due to an injury. Image: @FCFSeleccionCol.

The Colombia selection has a new squad for the friendly matches on March 24 and 28 in Asian territory, where they will face South Korea and Japan as preparation for the 2026 World Cup qualifierswhich will begin in September 2023.

In less than a day, the Tricolor lost two important men on the list of those summoned by the coach Nestor Lawrencewho presented it on March 13, and were Johan Carbonero and Jefferson Lermathe latter was one of the most sensitive casualties.

For this reason, he had to call an emergency player at the last minute and who was a figure in the 2022 Colombian soccer season, he was fundamental with the Sports Pereira and champion of the Tournament Completionand it is nothing less than Yilmar Velasquez.

The Colombian Football Federation reported that they called up a new player as a replacement for Jefferson Lermawho was announced out of the team due to an injury suffered during the game on Saturday, March 18, against the astonville by premier league.

“The coaching staff of the Colombian Men’s Senior Team informs that the player Yílmar Velásquez from Deportivo Pereira has been called up for the friendly matches against Korea and Japan,” announced the FCF on the arrival of the steering wheel from the frame matecana.

The Federation added that “the midfielder of the Colombian club will be joining the squad in Asian territory along with the rest of his teammates,” possibly traveling from Sunday because he played with Pereira on Friday, March 17 in the 2-0 defeat against National.

Yilmar Velasquez He became a figure in Colombian soccer at just 23 years old and in a team that, until December 2022, had a very limited payroll and budget, but hand in hand with coach Alejandro Restrepo He empowered players like the midfielder.

The midfielder’s qualities are that he is very strong to cut balls in the contention zone, a lot of strength and talent to win the ball and lead the team towards the attack in a precise way, it was this system that allowed the matecanas come out champions

Velásquez will allow Nestor Lawrence look at a new alternative for the midfield of the Colombia selectionthat now with the absence of a man of great hierarchy like Lerma, the opportunity appears to try a player of great quality.

Although it was presumed that Nestor Lawrence would also summon a player for the attack of the Colombia selectiondue to injury to johan carboneroEverything indicates that the Argentine coach will leave the same men in that area of ​​the field that he summoned on March 13.

Diego Valoyes (Workshops), Falcao García (Rayo Vallecano), Jhon Arias (Fluminense), Jhon Jáder Durán (Aston Villa) and Rafael Santos Borre (Eintracht Frankfurt)are the other men that Lorenzo called for the offensive Tricolor in the matches against Japan and South Korea.

In the absence of the start of training in Asian territory, where the matches will be, it seems that men with a few minutes like the Tiger and Duran they would have more participation in the game on March 24 against the South Koreans to find out in what condition they are.

On the other hand, Lawrence I would take a closer look at how it is santos erasedwho until recently played with the Frankfurt in the Champions League in front of napolion Wednesday, March 15, and before that he was in the substitution of the German team due to the low level that he had been presenting in the season.