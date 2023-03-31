New camper Tim Bendzko: Trouble with rubber wipers

tz stars

Split

The singer Tim Bendzko likes to drive his camper through Germany. © Tom Weller/dpa

Tim Bendzko prefers to sleep in his own bed. So when he’s out and about, he just brings it with him. Then he stays at a campsite.

Berlin – Singer Tim Bendzko (37, “Hoch”) has been driving through Germany in his own camper for weeks and especially enjoys the nights. “My greatest luxury is the fact that I can always sleep in the same bed. And I sleep very well in the camper,” said Bendzko of the German Press Agency.

On campsites he experiences quite amusing situations. “In Berlin, a man messed with me because I didn’t use the squeegee in the shower. He immediately saw that it was my first time at the campsite. But I’ve learned.”

The 37-year-old, who is releasing his album “April” this Friday, is also on his upcoming club tour with the sleeper van. The concert tour starts in Cologne (April 1) and ends on his birthday (April 9) in Berlin. dpa