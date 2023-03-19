New cast in “Betty’s Diagnosis” / ZDF is shooting new episodes with Henrike Hahn as the new Betty

ZDF

Henrike Hahn is the new Betty in the ZDF evening series “Betty’s Diagnosis”. Filming is currently underway in Cologne and the surrounding area for the tenth season of the ZDF clinic series with 26 new episodes.

Already at the end of the ninth season, which is currently being broadcast, the admissions ward is shaken up: Nurse Elisabeth Hertz (Henrike Hahn), a new colleague, takes over the ward management in the Karlsklinik after Betty Weiss (Annina Hellenthal) surprisingly says goodbye to Namibia for good. Elisabeth alias Betty Hertz brings a breath of fresh air to the ward with her fun-loving, light-hearted and forward-looking manner. She quickly made friends with the team at the admissions station and played her way into the hearts of her patients with great empathy and competence. Elisabeth knows what is important, even if she is not immediately on the same wavelength as one or the other member of the medical profession. Private and professional challenges, new cases and, above all, stories with a large portion of heart and humor await you and the team in the colorful hospital cosmos. And it wouldn’t be the Karlsklinik if the staff weren’t enthusiastic about the changes and new tasks. No matter what happens: they remain a team that can always count on each other.

Other roles are played by Isabell Horn, Claudia Hiersche, Niklas Löffler, Florian Fitz, Sibylle J. Schedwill, Rona Özkan, Ercan Durmaz, Antonia Döring, Yasmina Djaballah, Florian Frowein, Constantin Lücke and others.

Annina Hellenthal on her exit from “Betty’s Diagnosis”

Annina Hellenthal says about her exit: “Betty Weiss and I are now in the seventh year together in the Karlsklinik. We have experienced and endured so much together, laughed and cried, developed together – now, I feel, it is for both of us “It’s time to take the next step and face new challenges. I’ve learned an awful lot and I’m very grateful for this special time and for the chance to grow in this role. And I’m happy that Henrike Hahn has one successor was found, who can now shape the series in her own unique way.”

“Bettys Diagnose” is realized by Network Movie, Cologne. Producer is Wolfgang Cimera. Söhnke Vesper and Jasmin Verkoyen are the editors of ZDF. It will be shot until December 2023. The new episodes of the tenth season with Henrike Hahn as Sister Betty are expected to be broadcast on ZDF from autumn 2023.

Last episode with Annina Hellenthal on her exit

Am April 21, 2023 at 7:25 p.m (in the media library on March 24, 2023), ZDF is showing the last episode of “Betty’s diagnosis” with Annina Hellenthal as Betty Weiss and the title “Auf ein Neues”.

