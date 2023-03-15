New Castlevania game? Konami trademarks Project Zircon

Last February, we mentioned the rumor that Konami would prepare a “big E3”, with the return of the Metal Gear and Castlevania franchises. Today, we learn that the publisher has registered the Project Zircon brand.

Konami trademarks Project Zircon

As we can see

at this addressKonami Digital Entertainment Ltd, registered the Project Zircon trademark on March 7th.

As Gematsu points out, “Project Zircon” could refer to a new Castlevania game, since zircon is a gem that first appeared in Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, and can be found in several games from the Licence.

The trademark registration mentions that it can be used in several areas, in particular on “software for commercial video game machines”, virtual reality headsets, but also arcade game machines. It will therefore be necessary to wait a little longer before knowing what the registration of this mark really refers to, but it obviously has something to intrigue.

Remember that the last game released on Xbox around the franchise was none other than Castlevania Advance Collection, the compilation bringing together Castlevania: Circle of the Moon, Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance, Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow and Castlevania: Vampire’s Kiss, available from September 2021.

Recently, the license has also been illustrated through the DLC Return to Castlevania, available in Dead Cells recently. We now hope that Konami will soon announce a major new installment in this cult franchise that is very popular with gamers.