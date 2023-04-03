New complaint against a gendarme arrested for the abuse of his stepdaughter | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Monday April 3, 2023 | 3:00 a.m.

In its edition of February 23, El Territorio published details of the accusation against a sub-sign of the Argentine National Gendarmerie (GNA) who worked in the orbit of Bernardo de Irigoyen’s 12th Squad and was denounced for sexual abuse to the detriment of his 8-year-old stepdaughter.

The suspect, identified as DAVC (32), was arrested on January 29 and is staying at the Piñalito Norte police station accused of “simple sexual abuse of various facts and sexual abuse with carnal access in a real contest”, with the intervention of the Court of Instruction One of Saint Peter.

Meanwhile, on March 20, a cousin of the gendarme filed a second complaint of the same tenor for events that had occurred years before in the city of Salta, where both are from.

This is a 22-year-old girl, who reported that the alleged abuses occurred when she was 4 and the defendant was 14. The details of the case reported in Misiones made her relive her own ordeal and she decided to go to court, she said.

Thus, the young woman traveled from Bolivia, where she resides, to file the complaint in Salta.

The Criminal Prosecutor for Crimes Against Sexual Integrity No. 4 intervenes.

She said that her cousin lived next door and whenever he could he would take her home with the excuse of showing her his toys. Once in her room, he specified the abuse.

Over the years, she could not specify the number of times she was subjected, but she remembered that on one occasion her cousin’s mother entered the room and found him red-handed, before which the woman adjusted his clothes to suit her. baby and told her that she will not tell anything because they would not believe her. She then told him to go away from her to her house.

Complaint and detention

The gendarme was arrested on January 29 in Bernardo de Irigoyen, where he was the head of the International Border Crossing.

Hours before, who was his concubine filed a complaint for sexual abuse to the detriment of his 8-year-old daughter, stepdaughter of the person involved, whom he raised from the age of 4.

As a result of the relationship with the mother of the alleged victim, the couple had a baby who is currently 2 years old.

In principle, the details of the complaint filed by the mother of the little girl laid the foundations for the harsh accusation against the gendarme.

Meanwhile, on February 23, the girl testified in the Gesell Chamber, considered a key instance in crimes against the sexual integrity of minors.

In dialogue with this morning, the parent commented that days before filing the complaint, the girl referred to her discomfort and her common-law husband made a strange comment that later became relevant.

The minor had an ailment, she checked it out and noticed pads. “I told him and she told me ‘you started to think if you have to take her to the hospital and they notice that this asshole has already been raped.’ It was like she was anticipating it,” she opined.

The suspect is a native of the province of Salta and at the end of last year he traveled with his partner and daughters to visit their parents in that province.

In this circumstance, the girl’s parent noticed an attitude of the little girl that began to worry her, since on one occasion she found her playing naked in bed with a cousin her age.

Some attitudes of the minor and other comments by the now detained gendarme set off the alarms. It was so that one day, when her concubine went to work, the woman asked her daughter what was wrong with her and if someone did something to her that she did not want. “There I wanted to die, it was tremendous to hear that,” she acknowledged.

The little girl also told her that prior to the abuse, the stepfather took her younger sister to the room and left her with her bottle.

The keys of the case

First complaint. The first complaint was on January 28 in the town of Bernardo de Irigoyen after the girl told her mother that she had suffered various acts of abuse.

Second complaint. The second complaint was made by a cousin of the suspect in the town of Salta. It happened on March 20, after arriving from Bolivia, where she lives.

Official. The defendant is 32 years old and is a second lieutenant of the National Gendarmerie. He was the head of the border crossing in Bernardo de Irigoyen when he was arrested.