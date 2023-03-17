New contest! We raffle “El Elegido”, the new book by Esteban Paredes

At DaleAlbo we will raffle the new book by Esteban Paredes, who will say goodbye to football on March 25. Below you will find how to participate.

Esteban Paredes will hang up his boots in a few more days at the Monumental Stadium, in what promises to be a party. Visogol along with informing about the news of their last meeting, took the time to present the new book a few weeks ago, which will be called “The Chosen One”.

This new post reviews through different photographs the career of the historic goalscorer. His passing through Santiago Morning, Cobreloa, the University of Concepción, Coquimbo Unido, the Chilean national team and Obviously, Colo Colo, a cast in which he shone and became a legend for the Colocolina squad.

The Superclásicos will also have a chapter. Each of the joys that Paredes gave to the Cacique fan against his classic rival, They will be reflected through their best moments and goals scored.

To this, QR codes will be added, where the fan will be able to see the goals with exclusive stories and interviews by Esteban Paredeswhere the former footballer graphs each of his moments in professional football.

