New councilors will protest on Monday

Mexico City.- It will be on Monday when the four new electoral advisers will protest before the General Council of the INE, and they will assume functions on Tuesday.

The electoral body reported that its president, Lorenzo Córdova, contacted his successor, Guadalupe Taddei, and the next councilors Jorge Montaño, Rita Bell and Arturo Castillo to congratulate them, and inform them that he has called a session next Monday at 1:00 p.m. .

Although the General Law of Electoral Institutions and Procedures establishes, in its article 36, that the councilors must protest 24 hours after being elected, they had problems traveling to Mexico City this Friday, since they live in Tabasco, Oaxaca and Sonora .

The regulations also indicate that -in this case- the president will protest herself, and then her other colleagues.

Because the four current directors conclude their term at 23:59 on Monday, their successors will take office at the first minute of April 4.

On Thursday night, Córdova reported that he will not be present at the session, he will only accompany the new members to the plenary hall, and sooner or later he will invite them “to a coffee and show them their new offices.”