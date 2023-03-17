New defender for Leipzig?

Will RB Leipzig grab the next talent? According to Fabrizio Romano, the Saxons are among the clubs expressing an interest in 17-year-old centre-back Benjamin Fredrick. RSC Anderlecht and FC Midtjylland are also eyeing the Nigerian.

Fredrick drew attention to himself as part of the U20 Africa Cup, which ran from February to early March. With the Super Eagles, the right-footer ended up in third place. The Nigerian national team beat Tunisia 4-0. According to statistics company InStat, Fredrick was the seventh best player of the tournament.

This coincides with a report by the news platform ‘The Street Journal’, which gave the young defender a look at his performance “Commanders of Defense” called. However, the right-footed player was denied the leap into the official eleven of the tournament.

Fast, clarified and strong in the air

Despite his age, the young central defender is already very intelligent. In Nigeria’s 1-0 win against Uganda, he averted several dangerous chances by cutting off opposing attacks with his speed and positional play.

In addition, he cleared several opposing balls early into the touch instead of dribbling unnecessarily or playing a back pass. The youngster also prevailed time and time again in aerial duels. Remarkable: The talent was on the pitch for the full 90 minutes in all six matches of the U20 Africa Cup.

Already in the past Belgian scout James Storme (ex-pro) said about Fredrick: “I’ve never seen a 16-year-old that was that good in the years that I’ve been coming to Nigeria. His abilities are far beyond his age and I don’t mean to flatter anyone, just saying what I’ve seen of the young man.”

Timely future decision?

The online portal ‘owngoalnigeria’, which also conducted the interview with Storme, reported last week that RB Salzburg, Brondby IF, FC Basel and FC Copenhagen have also tracked down the youngster. A decision about its further future should be made in a timely manner.

Appropriately, CAA Base now acts as the 17-year-old’s consulting agency. The company represents, among others, Kingsley Coman (26/FC Bayern), Heung-min Son (30/Tottenham Hotspur) and Raphaël Varane (29/Manchester United). Fredrick is currently still under contract with the Nigerian first division club Nasarawa United, which he only joined in October last year.

One thing is certain: Fredrick is a defender with a lot of potential and Leipzig have proven in the past that they have an eye for diamonds in the rough. It is questionable whether a step into the Bundesliga is still too early for the youngster. In view of the numerous interested parties, a timely move to Europe seems only logical.