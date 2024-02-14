MIAMI.- A new dispute arises between Yailin La Ms Viral and her mother Wanda Díaz. Now, the mother of the Dominican singer explains that she has not been able to see her granddaughter Cattleya since she filed the lawsuit against the American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine.

During an interview she gave to Alofoke Radio Show, Díaz commented that she has supported her daughter at all times, but that after the lawsuit against her partner, the relationship changed.

“I haven’t seen her for more than 25 days. I was with her from day zero, while her mother was working. It’s unfair that I can’t see her, but at the end of the day she is her mother, but she knows that I gave everything, “I stayed with her day and night, I was the one who took care of her and slept with me,” she commented.

The woman also talked about how Yailin was allegedly affected by traveling to Miami to work alongside 6ix9ine. “The shape of (my daughter’s) face was like I have to go (and) put up with everything. She has changed,” he added.

Conflict with the rapper

Wanda Díaz also stated that she learned through social networks that Yailin had been arrested in the United States after an argument with Daniel Hernández, the artist’s first name.

“I got very bad. I thought many things, I felt very affected, I am her mother. I contacted my lawyer, we filed a lawsuit; I felt helpless, she is my daughter, she is a woman, she is a mother.

He also pointed out that the abuse by the rapper towards his daughter has been constant, so he felt it was his obligation to file a complaint against him. “I recounted the time of the baptism (when) an argument broke out, a fight (between them), I got involved and he pushed me.”

He said that in Punta Cana there was also a conflict. “The security did nothing. We called 911 and there is a video on the networks.”

She alleged that she did not attend the hearing because she had undergone surgery a few days before, and denied that they offered her money not to appear. “I was four days into the operation, in a lot of pain. I had not eaten for 5 days, I was depressed; I told my lawyer to give me a call and that’s why I couldn’t attend. Nobody offered me money and I didn’t accept money from anyone. What happened “She is priceless because she is my daughter.”

She assured that although the relationship with Yailin is fractured at this moment, she trusts that the authorities of the Dominican Republic will do justice on her behalf.

“I still believe in the justice of my country, there is a lot of evidence.”