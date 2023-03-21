New Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 has 1,039 hp and goes from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 2 seconds

Dodge finally presented the Challenger in the SRT Demon 170 version. The newest edition of the legitimate American muscle car is simply the fastest model ever produced by the automaker in all 123 years of the brand’s history. It is worth noting that the assembler confirmed that this will be the last version of the Challenger produced with the Hemi combustion engine, and therefore decided to create the special series of Dodge “Last Call” vehicles (“last call”, in direct translation into Portuguese).

The latest version of muscle car comes with a new one 6.2 V8 supercharged engine, which instead of gasoline, for the first time the Hemi propellant uses a fuel called E85, which is composed of 85% ethanol and 15% pure gasoline. It is already known by those who like cars that the ethanol allows the power achieved to be greater, and with that the configuration SRT Demon 170 reaches incredible 1,039 hp at 6,500 rpm and 130.6 kgfm at 4,200 rpm when fueled with E85 fuel.

If the car is fueled with the so-called E10 (which has 10% ethanol and 90% gasoline) the brand’s iconic sports car delivers 912 hp and 112 kgfm. A fuel pump icon on the instrument panel identifies the type of fuel used. The transmission is an 8-speed automatic and the drive is rear-only, of course. Still according to the brand, the Challenger SRT Demon 170 goes from 0 to 96 km/h (60 mph), due to the different measurement unit in the United States, in just 1.66 seconds.





