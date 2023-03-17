New experience! Bryan Rabello signs in the Gremio Novorizontino of Brazil

Bryan Rabello will continue his career in Brazil’s Serie B. The one trained in Colo Colo will live a new experience in foreign football.

Bryan Rabello will have a new experience. The 28-year-old footballer, after his time at Unión Española, once again packed his bags and flew to Brazil to sign for the Novorizontino Gremio in Serie B of Brazilian football.

This day and through the social networks of his new club, The second category squad uploaded a publication announcing the arrival of their new signing. In the graph, a Chilean flag indicated that the new addition came from that country.

After the speculations, the Serie B team officially presented Bryan Rabello. Along with a chart noting his name, age, and position, it also different player data was referenced, such as height, weight and the teams he has defended.

The fifth foreign country in Bryan Rabello’s career

It is worth noting that this It will be the twelfth club in Rabello’s careerwho in addition to going through national football, has had experience in Spain, Switzerland, Mexico and Greece. In these countries, he has worn the jersey of different casts such as Sevilla, Deportivo La Coruña, Leganés, Luzern, Santos Laguna, Pumas, Lobos and Atromitos.

On the other hand, his new club will begin its participation in Serie B on April 13 visiting Vila Nova. Of course, he is currently playing the Paulista A2 Championship, where he is in the Round of 16.