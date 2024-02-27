New Florida law would toughen penalties for minors involved in gun crimes

MIAMI .- Legislation that would toughen penalties for minors who commit crimes with armas of fire was approved in the House of Representatives of florida, and now his pair is preparing to be debated in the state Senate.

House Bill 1181, introduced by Clearwater Republican Berny Jacques, provides that any minor who commits a crime with a weapon will be charged with a third-degree felony instead of a misdemeanor.

The initiative would also allow children detained for alleged crimes associated with weapons remain in “secure detention” for up to 60 days or morewhile they wait for a court hearing.

Although some aspects of the project have been criticized, it is hoped that this measure will help prevent future incidents and encourage more responsible decisions among young people, according to its author in the state House.

Supporters have pointed out as support for the norm recent fatal shootings, involving young people. They include an incident between siblings, which took place on Christmas in Pinellas County, and another in Ybor City, Tampa, in which two people were killed and 16 others were injured.

For her part, Democratic Congresswoman Michele Rayner said when referring to the legislative proposal that “this goes against the Constitution, human decency and the protection of our children.”

Under the measure, juvenile offenders would spend five days in a juvenile detention center for a first possession offense, while for a second offense the period would be 21 days. A third offense would require the youth to be placed in a youth residential program..

Freddy Barton, executive director of Safe and Sound Hillsborough, who opposes the bill, gave as an example the hypothetical case of a 14-year-old boy, who is caught with a gun, and the problems it can cause in his future life. .

“Now you haven’t gotten into trouble for four years and you’re 18 years old, you’re an adult. “You go to apply for a job and they say no because you have a record for something you did when you were 14, and you were younger and dumber,” he added.

For this measure to become law, A similar bill must be approved in the Senate, before it arrives for Governor Ron DeSantis’ signature. The rule would come into force on July 1.