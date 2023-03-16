New France squad with Pavard

France have announced their squad for the EURO qualifiers against the Netherlands (March 24) and Ireland (March 27). Benjamin Pavard from FC Bayern, who lost his regular place during the 2022 World Cup due to disregarding coach instructions, is also part of the game. At the time, it was questioned whether the defender would ever return to the national team. This question is now resolved.

Pavard is one of six Bundesliga professionals in Didier Deschamps’ squad. Also present are Pavard’s Bayern colleagues Dayot Upamecano and Kingsley Coman as well as attackers Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen), Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt) and Marcus Thuram (Borussia Mönchengladbach). World champions Hugo Lloris and Raphaël Varane must be replaced. Like Karim Benzema, you resigned from the Équipe Tricolore after the World Cup.

