New high-end motorcycle theft in Tortuguitas: alert for “liberated zone”

The event occurred just 20 meters from a municipal police booth. Concern about the reiteration of acts of insecurity

Cesar Petrino41, a lawyer, was robbed on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at approximately 7:00 p.m., aboard his motocicleta BMW R1200 GS Adventure at gunpoint at the intersection of Av. Constituyentes and Av. Patricias Argentinas in the town of Tortuguitas, Buenos Aires district of Malvinas Argentinas.

According to the criminal investigation, the theft of the motor vehicle happened around 7:15 p.m., when the driver was returning from playing football in the Northchamps tournament and was intercepted by two armed criminals aboard a Honda CG, of whom the companion intimidated and intimidated the victim with a firearm and death threats.

Immediately the driver he threw his motorcycle to the ground and managed to escapewatching as the criminals stood up the motorcycle and fled.

Beyond the fright of an act of insecurity of these characteristics, with the loss of the motorcycle, its owner was also damaged by the theft of his wallet, documentation, cell phone, backpack and other personal items that he carried in the top case.

the event occurred just 20 meters from a municipal police booth located at the intersection of the referred arteries.

Surprisingly, the day before, the former custodian of Maradona Héctor Mariano Carnicer (52) suffered an act of insecurity of the same characteristics, being able to affirm that It is an absolutely free area.

The victim filed the corresponding complaint before the Pablo Nogués commissioner on duty, who gave intervention to the Functional Instruction Unit No. 23 of Malvinas Argentinas of the San Martín Judicial Department.

To date, the motorcycle and all the stolen belongings are still missing, adding a new fact of insecurity that surrounds the reality of our Buenos Aires suburbs.