New law will allow carrying weapons without a license in Florida

Tallahassee.- Floridians will be able to carry concealed weapons without a license under a law that Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Monday, scoring another legislative victory as he prepares a presidential campaign.

The new law will allow anyone who can legally own a firearm in Florida to carry it without a license. No training or background checks are required to carry weapons in public. The law goes into effect on July 1.

Arguments around the law followed party lines. Republicans argue that people with no criminal records should have the right to bear arms and protect themselves. They say people will still want to get a license because it will allow them to carry concealed weapons in other states and buy guns without a waiting period.

Yet Democrats — pointing to mass shootings in Florida such as the 2016 Pulse club shooting in Orlando and the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting in Parkland — say the new law will only make the state more dangerous.

Nearly 3 million Floridians are licensed to carry a concealed weapon. While a three-day waiting period and background check will remain required for those wishing to purchase from an authorized dealer, it will not be required for private transactions or gun trades.

DeSantis has stated that he believes Florida should go even further and allow the public to openly carry guns. While some lawmakers are in favor of it, it doesn’t seem likely that it will pass this legislative session.

The signing of the law comes exactly five years after then-Governor Rick Scott, also a Republican, approved restrictions on gun ownership following the Parkland massacre of 17 people. Under DeSantis, policy has shifted more in favor of the right to keep and bear arms rather than limiting it.