New look for the GLA and GLB: Mercedes refreshes its entry-level SUV

Fresh look for the GLA and GLB: The compact Mercedes SUVs are starting the new model year with a facelift. Some technology is also new.

New look, better features

Massive front aprons, a redesigned radiator grille and refreshed illuminated graphics: the two entry-level SUVs are now more closely matched to the current Mercedes design. There are also new colors and rim formats to choose from. Inside, the basic equipment has been upgraded: leather steering wheel, comfort seats, high-beam assistant, USB package and reversing camera are now included as standard in all variants.

But there is even more that is new inside:

The built-in voice assistant has been improved. He should now be more capable of dialogue and learning.

The facelift models can download games such as the logic puzzle Sudoku, which can be used to shorten waiting times in traffic jams.

The optional audio system from Berlin’s high-end hi-fi brand Burmester now masters the Dolby Atmos surround sound format.

The parking package (for a surcharge) will also park the SUVs lengthwise in the future.

Smartphones can be connected wirelessly via Apple Carplay and Android Auto.

These engines are yours to choose from

In the future there will be diesel engines in three performance levels from 116 hp to 190 hp, as well as five petrol engines with 136 hp to 306 hp. A new 48-volt mild hybrid technology should reduce consumption somewhat and provide a little extra power for more momentum when starting off. The plug-in hybrid variant GLA 250e now has a range of 70 kilometers purely electrically, says Mercedes.