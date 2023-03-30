New manager at the Gropius Bau: New York performance expert Jenny Schlenzka becomes the new manager

At its meeting on March 30, 2023, the supervisory board of the Federal Cultural Events in Berlin (KBB) GmbH decided to transfer the management of the Gropius Bau to Jenny Schlenzka.

Jenny Schlenzka is currently based in New York City, USA. She is a cultural scholar, curator and current director of Performance Space New York. In Berlin, she succeeds Stephanie Rosenthal, who headed the house from February 2018 to September 2022.

Rosenthal sharpened the profile and international reputation of the house as an open space for contemporary art and discourse. “Schlenzka, who also helped to set up the performance area of ​​the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) and has made an important contribution to the ongoing diversification of New York’s cultural landscape in recent years, wants to build on this and – based on the perspectives and practices of the artists* inside itself – further expand the interdisciplinary, performative and thematic approaches in the Gropius Bau,” says the Gropius Bau.

Minister of State for Culture Claudia Roth, who is also Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board, said: “I am extremely pleased that in Jenny Schlenzka we have been able to recruit an internationally successful, well-connected and creative curator for the Gropius Bau, who is responsible for the successful modernization course that Stephanie Rosenthal has taken off, will continue and develop further. With her international expertise, Ms. Schlenzka will enrich the Berliner Festspiele. We look forward to many exciting exhibitions in the heart of Berlin with a glimpse into the world.”

