researchers of New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) and des Center for Space and Science the United Arab Emirates have a new card des Mars created. They used data from the Mars orbiter al-Amal (the name means “hope”) of the Emirates. The map is designed to show geological features on Mars in unprecedented detail, allowing scientists to identify areas of the planet that are particularly geologically active.

The map consists of more than 3,000 observations that EXI-Instrument from al-Amal in a Mars year (a Martian year equals 687 days on Earth). The Emirates Exploration Imager is a camera that can record both ultraviolet radiation and visible light. In addition to images of the surface, it also provides data on the lower layers of the Martian atmosphere.