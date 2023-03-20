New national player: What you need to know about Felix Nmecha

facts

Alter: 22

Position: Attacking Midfield

Club: VfL Wolfsburg

Professional games/goals: 44/2

Career

The Nmecha family emigrated from Hamburg to England in 2007, where Felix and his brother Lukas were trained at Manchester City. Felix Nmecha also played seven times for the Three Lions junior teams before deciding to join the DFB about a year ago.

With the efforts to find Nmecha, the DFB showed farsightedness, the 1.90 meter tall midfielder was not an obvious candidate for the senior team at the time. Nmecha only made three professional appearances at City before he moved to Wolfsburg with Lukas in 2021 and only laboriously worked out a few partial appearances there in the first year.

With the arrival of Niko Kovac last summer, Felix Nmecha’s standing gradually improved. The right-footed player is now part of the extended circle of regular players in Wolfsburg. In the current season there are 23 competitive appearances with two goals and four assists.

playing style

Nmecha brings an outstanding package of height (1.90 meters), speed (top speed: 34.5 km/h) and technology that makes him flexible. In his playing style and stature he is reminiscent of Paul Pogba.

Nmecha likes to have the ball at his feet and therefore feels comfortable in the eights or tens, even under pressure from opponents. In Wolfsburg, Nmecha is mostly used as a ten and enjoys a lot of freedom in this role. But he still has to work on his goal threat in order to be one of the top players in the Bundesliga in his position.

Voices

Felix Nmecha on his nomination: “I was just praying in my room. Then I got the call, it was a big moment for me. I didn’t know the number yet. It was a big shock.”

Wolfsburg-Trainer Niko Kovac: “I’m incredibly happy. A very warm, open person. A great guy, really good footballer. He was struggling with his injuries. If he’s fit, he’s a total asset to German football.”

U21-National trainer Antonio di Salvo: “Felix Nmecha is technically very good, has a strong right foot, is tall, fast and good in the air. He’s a good connection player, both offensively and defensively.”

Brother Lukas Nmecha in October 2022: “He has talent without end. If he works hard he can even be better than me in a few years.”

perspective

Nmecha has a lot of talent and is just beginning his promising career. However, there is a lot of competition in the DFB team, especially in attacking midfield. Jamal Musiala, Kai Havertz, Florian Wirtz, Julian Brandt and Leroy Sané all have better cards for a regular place. In addition, the oldies Thomas Müller, Marco Reus and Mario Götze can never be written off. If Nmecha retrains into a more defensive role – which his mileage certainly shows – he has better chances of being nominated for the 2024 European Championship in his own country.