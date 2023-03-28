New payment barriers on Twitter

Twitter owner Elon Musk takes the next step in getting users to subscribe. From April 15, only tweets from paying subscribers should appear in the “For you” area, where the contributions are selected by software. The move could reduce the reach of tweets from users without the $8 a month subscription.

After April 15, only paying subscribers will be able to take part in Twitter surveys. Musk speaks of “verified accounts”, to which the functions should be reserved. However, in the future the symbol will only show that someone is paying for the subscription, the identity of the user will no longer be checked.