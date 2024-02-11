New performances confirmed for Premio Lo Nuestro 2024 ceremony

MIAMI.- Univision announced that Camilo, Eva Luna, Gloria Trevi, Anitta, Gente de Zona, Tini and Yuridia join the list of artists who will perform during the gala. Lo Nuestro Award 2024.

“The couple of the moment Camilo and Evaluna have chosen the Premio Lo Nuestro stage to perform for the first time on television their most recent collaboration titled MORE, a romantic tropical fusion. The Colombian singer and composer, who will also debut the song on screen Gordo of his new album, has seven nominations, including: Premio Lo Nuestro Artist of the year, Song of the year and Male Pop Artist of the year,” Televisa Univsion reported in a statement.

Likewise, Gloria Trevi will stop on her tour Mi Soundtrack Tour World to present to the Premio Lo Nuestro public a world premiere, of which no further details were released. The Mexican performer, winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021, is nominated for Female Pop Artist of the Year and Album of the Year – Pop/Urban.

Brazil will also be present that night with the Rio singer Anitta, who will light up the stage with surprises and the interpretation of her songs. A thousand times y Bellakeo. Anitta is nominated in the categories Female Artist of the Year Urban and Collaboration of the Year – Pop-Urban.

Yuridia’s first appearance in Premio Lo Nuestro

Multi-platinum singer and songwriter Tini will return to Premio Lo Nuestro to perform her latest single La original with Emilia. Considered one of the most important and influential global phenomena of the moment on the music scene, Tini is nominated in three categories: Female Pop Artist of the Year, Album of the Year – Pop/Urban and Collaboration of the Year – Pop-Urban.

“For the first time, Premio Lo Nuestro will have the musical participation of the Mexican singer and songwriter Yuridia, who will be performing a song from her album Then it’s late. The Hermosillo native, considered one of the best performers in the Spanish-speaking world, competes for seven awards, including: Song of the Year, Female Artist of the Year – Mexican Music and Album of the Year – Mexican Music,” Televisa Univision detailed.

El do Gente de Zona, winner of six Lo Nuestro Awards and owner of a musical career with which they have achieved international recognition, will also make the audience dance with a very special presentation typical of their original style, which fuses reggaeton, salsa and pop.

Tickets for the ceremony, which will take place at the Kaseya Center in the city of Miami, can be obtained here.