New private high school in Bregenz: Official application is imminent

With the school year 2024/25, the Catholic private school Marienberg wants to open a new high school. The Diocese of Feldkirch should form an important basis.

In order for the future private high school to be approved, two approvals are required. Both Bishop Benno Elbs and the Education Directorate must submit an application. So far, the education department has said: “The first step would be to apply to us, but this has not yet happened.” But that should be imminent now.

“Supplement to the public school system”

Most recently, the directors of the BG Gallus and the BG Blumenstraße critically questioned the planned upper secondary school of the Marienberg private school. The range of schools in Bregenz is too large in relation to the students. Markus Juranek, deputy director of education, emphasizes that there does not have to be a balance between public and private schools. “A private school is purely a supplement to the public school system.” The state must accept that private individuals have the right to found a school or to integrate new branches. It is quite possible that this will affect the number of enrollments in public schools. “We have a certain number of students. With another offer, of course, some will be eliminated.”

Ensure positive development of the school

The school board association is responsible for running the Catholic schools in the diocese. What has since been the responsibility of the Kolping Educational Organization is now handed over to the diocese. Andreas Weber, director of the diocese’s financial chamber, makes it clear that nothing will change in this association. Persons who were previously from the Kolping Educational Institute would only be replaced by others. “Perhaps the diocese will have a voice there,” says Weber. This position should be someone who contributes to the positive development of the school and helps to shape it.

Bishop gives his “OK”

According to Weber, the official application to the education department will not be long in coming. In the course of the next few days, it should be submitted by the school board association. If new branches are created at a Catholic school, the bishop must first agree. In the case of the new high school at the Marienberg private school, Benno Elbs has already given his “OK”.

independence