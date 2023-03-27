New report: Several shortcomings at the newly established Dalregementet

Last year, the first conscripts in over 20 years moved in to do their basic training at the Dalregementet in Falun. The association is characterized by a settler spirit and a positive attitude according to a report from the Duty Council.

But the fresh start is also the cause of several shortcomings.

“Unable to continue the education”

The unit has had twelve people who interrupted their training, and the Dal Regiment stands out compared to other regiments, as about 10 dropouts are due to psychological reasons.

– There can be perfectly healthy individuals who, under pressure, with the shortcomings that exist, have been affected so strongly that it is not possible to continue the education, says Kristoffer Loiborg Sjölund.

“No possibility of escape” – hear the Duty Council’s criticism in the clip above.

The infrastructure is crucial

Kristoffer Loiborg Sjölund believes that risks arise when growth and establishment have gone as fast as they have done at Dalregementet.

– The infrastructure around the conscripts is crucial, he says.

After the Duty Council’s dialogue with those responsible at the Dal Regiment, they have begun the establishment of a soldiers’ home. According to the regimental commander, Ronny Modigs, higher demands will be made at the muster. .