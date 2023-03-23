New roller coaster in Legoland: How the amusement park starts again seven months after the accident

Dozens of people were injured in an accident at Legoland in August. The public prosecutor’s office is still investigating – and the new season starts.

Around seven months after the roller coaster accident in which more than 30 people were injured in the Legoland amusement park, the investigators have received an expert’s report on the cause. In terms of content, however, the public prosecutor’s office in Memmingen has not yet provided any information on the results of the investigation.

The report must first be evaluated, said the spokesman for the public prosecutor’s office, chief public prosecutor Thorsten Thamm. It is not yet possible to estimate how long the investigation will take.

Memories of roller coaster accident in Legoland

The park in Günzburg is meanwhile preparing for the season opening on Saturday. This year, Legoland presents a new theme world with mythical fantasy creatures. The highlight will be a newly built roller coaster.

On August 11, 2022, a train from the “Feuerdrachen” roller coaster crashed into a train in front of it in the Swabian amusement park. 31 people were injured, one seriously. The roller coaster was then out of service for the investigations and other work for a long time, but was released again after two months. The cause of the rear-end collision is not yet clear.

Legoland in Günzburg is one of the largest amusement parks in Bavaria

This year, a new roller coaster will be put into operation that has not yet been found in any other Legoland in the world. The operator announced that the vehicle would also be driven upside down for a short time. The track has already been released for elementary school children if they are at least 1.20 meters tall.

According to the company, the family roller coaster and themed area is the largest and most expensive expansion of the park in the approximately 20-year history of the facility. A year ago, Legoland announced investment costs of more than 15 million euros. The amusement park opens this year from March 25th to November 5th.