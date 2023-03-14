New round of ‘cuts’. Facebook will lay off 10,000 more people

A company responsible for Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, Meta, announced this Tuesday, the 14th, that it will lay off 10,000 people. As Reuters reports, this news was shared four months after the technology announced the layoffs of 11,000 people.

“We hope to reduce the size of our team by around 10,000 people and close 5,000 positions for which we have not yet hired”can be read in the message from the founder and CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, obtained by Reuters.

The company also said that it expects to announce restructurings (and further layoffs) in the technology groups in April, with the groups dedicated to the company in late May. In addition, Zuckerberg expects to announce reductions in recruiting teams.

(Updated news)

