“New School”: season 2 of the rap competition to return “soon” to Netflix

Netflix has announced the upcoming broadcast of the second season of its rap contest, launched in 2022 and carried by artists SCH, Niska and Shay.

The second season of New school is fast approaching. The rap competition launched in June 2022 will return “soon” to Netflix, as announced by the platform on Twitter.

“He put on the kimono. Nouvelle École season 2. Coming soon” tweeted Netflix France on Tuesday evening, accompanied by a photo of rapper SCH in a kimono.

This tweet from the platform refers to a Palmashow sketch, broadcast during a special bonus dedicated to the comedy duo on TF1 last February. Grimés in SCH and Jul, David Marsais and Grégoire Ludig parody a scene from the first season of New school and drop a line, which has now gone viral: “Did you put on the kimono?”

SCH, Niska and Shay back

If Netflix has not yet revealed the broadcast date, the filming of this new season was launched in Marseille, from June 28 with the rapper SCH, one of the three jurors, already present in the first season of the competition. .

The two other members of the jury, Niska, in charge of recruiting the Parisian candidates, and Shay who takes care of the participants from Brussels, will also make their return in this season 2.

In 2022, it was the Belgian candidate Fresh LaPeufra who won the competition, at the end of the New School final. He won with his title Chop, first place in the competition and the 100,000 euros that were at stake. Since then, he has also released his first EP entitled Soon to be shelteredon July 1st.