New shooter with GTA flair: Starting today, you can shoot with Chuck Norris and Vanilla Ice

“Crime Boss: Rockay City is a game about organized crime FPS action and turf wars.” With these introductory words, the description of a first-person shooter begins, which caused a stir in the run-up to its release. The shooting game from the first-person perspective is peppered with numerous stars, which caused a stir, especially in the 1990s What looks a bit trashy at first glance could well turn out to be a fun ball orgy.

Crime Boss: Rockay City – which stars are there?

The new first-person shooter Crime Boss: Rockay City is not stingy with celebrity. So there is a reunion with Kim Basinger (Batman, LA Confidential, 8 Mile), Danny Glover (Lethal Weapon, Predator 2, Saw) and Danny Trejo (From Dusk Till Dawn, Machete).

Quentin Tarantino darling Michael Madsen (Reservoir Dogs, Kill Bill, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) and the rapper Vanilla Ice (“Ice Ice Baby”) are also part of the party. With Michael Rooker there is even a real star from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Guardians of the Galaxy) at the start. The star squad is completed with Damion Poitier, who already participated in the co-op shooter competition in Payday 2.

However, the only true one is enthroned above all Chuck Norris, who as sheriff makes life difficult for the players. His dreaded roundhouse kicks should not only cause numerous in-game injuries, but also one or the other game-over screen. Up to four players can oppose him.

Which platforms is Crime Boss: Rockay City coming to?

The co-op title Crime Boss: Rockay City is available now on the Epic Games Store for PC. The game is currently reduced by 20% and is therefore available for EUR 31.99. A console version for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S is also scheduled to appear – but an exact date has not yet been set. Anyone who is now on the verge of dealing with the Cult stars of the 90s to jump into the fray, we strongly recommend reading our big preview of Crime Boss: Rockay City.