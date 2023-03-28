“New Silk Road”: China must help out with emergency loans

According to a study, the ambitious “New Silk Road” trade project is costing China dearly.

More and more emerging and developing countries that have taken out loans from the People’s Republic for the construction of infrastructure can no longer service them as planned, as the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW) in Germany announced today. As a result, the leadership in Beijing has drastically expanded the granting of bailout loans in recent years.

As of the end of 2022, 60 percent of all Chinese foreign loans are at risk of default. In 2010, this proportion was only five percent, according to the analysis by researchers at the IfW with AidData, the Harvard Kennedy School and the World Bank.

In order to prevent defaults, China grants emergency loans on a large scale. By the end of 2021, the authors counted 128 rescue loans to 22 debtor countries with a total value of 240 billion US dollars (223 billion euros). The Silk Road was the most important trade link between China and Europe in antiquity and the early Middle Ages. China announced in 2013 that it wanted to revive it. Critics fear that the People’s Republic wants to expand its influence.