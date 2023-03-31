New sound experience at MEDIMAX Dinslaken

MEDIMAX Dinslaken is already the contact for many in the region when it comes to household and entertainment electronics, IT/multimedia and telecommunications. Branch manager Florian Frahm and his team present the latest technology trends on a sales area of ​​1,650 square meters – for example in the area of ​​audio. In order to offer all customers an even better sound experience, a room in the store was converted and set up specifically for the demonstration of TV sets and sound systems.

“With an area of ​​1,650 square meters, the sound of a TV or audio device is quickly lost, which is why we converted a former office and created an audio room with a living room atmosphere from it,” explains Florian Frahm. The room has new floors and wallpaper in different designs and is bright and modernly furnished. One of the demonstration devices is an Ambilight from Philips, which enlarges the device’s field of vision in the eyes of the viewer and is therefore easy on the eyes.

The advantages for customers are obvious, because not only are they offered really good acoustics, but they can better assess whether the size of the television fits into their own living room. “We give people on site the opportunity to test TV sets and sound systems in the same way they would use them at home – in a relaxed atmosphere with a coffee or a cold drink,” explains the team leader and adds: “We show They also know what networking options are available and what advantages they offer.”

Test, compare and decide with confidence – that’s the MEDIMAX program. “We are sure that we will be able to meet our customers’ wishes even better with the new audio room in the future and look forward to their reactions,” summarizes Florian Frahm.