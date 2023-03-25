New sports bus of the city of Hohenems was inaugurated!

On Saturday, March 25th, 2023, the official inauguration of the new sports bus of the city of Hohenems took place. After more than eight years of mileage, the old bus was showing its age and has now been replaced.

The new “Renault Trafic” offers nine comfortable seats and ample storage space for sports bags, for example.

“Hohenems has a very lively and great club and sports landscape. Supporting them as best we can is a task that we are happy to fulfil. The sports bus is an important help so that our athletes, who are a great business card for the city, can travel to training sessions or competitions. A big thank you goes to the sponsors, who actively support sport in Hohenems with their contribution,” said Mayor Dieter Egger.

More than 50 Hohenems sports clubs with more than 6,500 members can rent the sports bus for daily rates to get to various sports events in Germany and abroad. Whether young people, students, athletes, trainers or officials – everyone gets to the competitions and tournaments safely.

In addition, the bus is also available to clubs such as the fire brigade, the Red Cross, social services and youth clubs for club purposes. The purchase price of around 35,000 euros was made possible by the generous support of Hohenems business (Collini, RS Zustellservice, Grass, Raiffeisenbank Hohenems, Meier Verpackungen, Meusburger). The city of Hohenems organizes the maintenance and administration of the bus.

The official inauguration of the sports bus by Pastor Thomas Heilbrun took place before the VfB home game in the Herrenried Stadium, which won the game against RW Rankweil 5-0.