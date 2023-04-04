New stage of the Santafesinos Prices program

The Ministry of Production, Science and Technology, through the Secretariat of Domestic Trade and Services, announced a new stage of the Santafesinos Prices Programwhich provides reference prices on 120 basic necessities, which are already available in 255 outlets, 150 supermarkets and self-service stores, and 105 kiosks and maxikiosks, from 50 locations throughout the Santa Fe territory.

The initiative is already in force. Until May 31 and contemplates nine essential items: cleaning and personal hygiene items; store; drinks; dairy; baked; products without TACC; cold cuts and refrigerated; meat and sausages; fruits, vegetables and baked goods. The prices as the adhered premises can be consulted in https://www.santafe.gob.ar/precios-santafesinos/

In this regard, the Secretary of Domestic Trade and Services, Juan Marcos Aviano, stated that “this is an accompanying program, the idea is to reference the prices of the products that are usually consumed. It is important to highlight the efforts of the private sector to carry out this initiative, which is important, not only for the final consumer but also for the merchant. The stage that begins has a difference with the one that ended on March 31, it had a variation of the entire basket on average of 13.5%, which can be very similar to what bimonthly inflation was.

Meanwhile, the president of the Chamber of Supermarkets and Supermarkets of Rosario and the Region, Sergio López, explained that “for us to renew this stage of the program It is important, we accompany this initiative that is the result of public-private articulation. It is important to highlight the accompaniment of customers, we are talking about products from Santa Fe and this allows us to value our SMEs. Our power is not to fight inflation but to help reference prices and take care of the pockets of the people of Santa Fe”.