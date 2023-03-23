New study sheds light on bizarre behavior of interstellar asteroid

O Our Solar System’s first interstellar ‘traveller’, known as ‘Oumuamua, was among the most talked about topics among the astronomy community in 2017.

The curious asteroid with a length of almost 100 meters has continued to be studied by scientists in recent years who, (un)fortunately, have confirmed that a theory that seeks to explain its origin has already been discarded.

In a study published by the journal Nature, it is mentioned that there is little chance that Oumuamua has an alien origin. The strange movements of this asteroid observed by the researchers apparently have their origin in the emission of hydrogen reserves that are trapped by the icy water of this object.

To test this hypothesis, the researchers sought to understand how water in solid state with hydrogen inside would react to heating via radiation, noting that ‘Oumuamua would have the right conditions to exhibit the strange movements observed.

So it seems that, for now, this theory seems to be the most correct and that, in fact, there is no reason to believe that Oumuamua was an alien aircraft.

