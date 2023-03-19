New test for cervical cancer: help especially for pregnant women

Berlin.

Pregnant with cervical cancer: Surgery is too risky. A new test could improve care – for all women.

A novel one swab test could prevent high-risk surgeries for pregnant women suffering from pre-cancerous lesions. The results of a corresponding Study were published in the International Journal of Cancer.

“The test can help us to care for the affected women conservatively until after the birth, i.e. pregnant women not on cervix to operate, but instead to check and, if necessary, only treat after childbirth,” explains Professor Peter Hillemanns, Director of the Clinic for Gynecology and Obstetrics at the Hannover Medical School (MHH) in a statement.

precursors of cervical cancer occur according to the information, especially in women between 25 and 35 years. The main risk factor is the human papilloma virus (HPV). Surgical intervention is the treatment of first choice.













At pregnant women However, such an operation is problematic: Since a piece of the uterus is removed, the risk of bleeding increases and because the cervix shortens and is no longer stable enough. For this reason, so far several check-ups have been necessary.





A new type of swab test could prevent risky operations on pregnant women suffering from early stages of cervical cancer. Photo: Mohammed Hanefa Nizamudeen/iStock

Test detects precancerous lesions in the cervix

According to the information, the swab test that has now been developed is carried out via the cervix and determines the so-called methylation value. In the case of unremarkable findings or precancerous lesionswho developed backwards, the test showed a low value, according to the announcement. On the other hand, high methylation levels have been detected in the case of progressive precancerous lesions or cancer.

“By using the test at low values, we can be sure that the probability that cancer will develop from the preliminary stage, or that cancer is hidden somewhere, is extremely low,” explains Hillemanns. With such a test precancerous lesions am cervix generally monitor well.

However, further experience would have to be gained before the Test according to Hillemanns. In addition to physicians from the MHH, researchers from the University Hospital Düsseldorf, the University Hospital Amsterdam, the Wolfsburg Hospital and the University Hospital Erlangen were also involved in the study.

