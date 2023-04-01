New Tizi-Ouzou Stadium: date of acceptance and commissioning known

Algeria will soon benefit from a new architectural gem. Indeed, the progress rate of the construction works of the Tizi-Ouzou sports enclosure has reached a very advanced percentage.

Rated at 90% according to the Minister of Housing, Urban Planning and the City, Tarek Belaribi, during the inspection visit he made to the site last night, the new Tizi-Ouzou Stadium is about to be accepted.

With the new dynamic that sports infrastructure in Algeria is experiencing, the new Tizi-Ouzou Stadium will be another major asset in the eventual organization of sporting events.

In this wake, Minister Belaribi ordered the site managers to carry out a pace with more intensity so that the enclosure is received within a very short time. An achievable goal given the latest good news.

While the construction work progress rate was 75% during the ministerial inspection visit on March 6, it’s 90% today. A boon for fans of Algerian football.

The Tizi Ouzou stadium – nestled at the foot of the mountains – is a marvel. Probably one of the most beautiful stadiums on the African continent. The JSK finally has an enclosure worthy of its history and its prize list. pic.twitter.com/Ld46Bq5TtT — Nabil Djellit (@Nabil_djellit) March 30, 2023

New Tizi-Ouzou Stadium: the date of the first match is known

The new Tizi-Ouzou sports arena will soon be operational, according to the press release from the Ministry of Housing, Town Planning and the City.

However, before this commissioning of the new stadium capable of accommodating 50,000 spectators in a setting that advocates the colors of JS Kabylie, a test is essential. Indeed, the ministry has announced that a test match will take place next May to evaluate this sports infrastructure.

One of the particularities of the Tizi Ouzou stadium: the press box 🗞️ has been installed on the lower stands, just behind the visitors’ bench and next to the tunnel leading to the changing rooms. pic.twitter.com/qGrwa7lIJA — We love Algerian football 📐 (@lucarne_dz) March 30, 2023

Award of AFCON 2025: end of CAF inspection mission

The mission of the German firm that the Confederation of African Football has instructed to inspect the infrastructures of the candidate countries to host CAN 2025 has ended in Algeria.

Indeed, the independent firm, Roland Berger Strategy Consultants, made a 3-day visit to Algerian lands. Visiting 6 stadiums, the inspectors accredited by CAF scrutinized the various sports facilities in Oran, Annaba, Constantine, Blida and Algiers.

“This visit is part of the evaluation of applications for hosting the CAN TotalEnergies 2025 (AFCON 2025), launched on October 26, 2022, where the firm will continue its mission in Nigeria and Benin, which presented a joint candidacy, and Zambia before CAF decides on the award of this edition on a date yet to be determined. said the FAF press release. According to reports, the stadiums of Tizi-Ouzou and Douera and July 05 have been put in reserve.