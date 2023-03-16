New tussle between oil companies and the Government for the upcoming fuel increases

With the service station suppliers newly marked with an average increase of 3.8% -corresponding to the last step in the path of price adjustments that had been agreed with the Government at the end of last year-, the main question that has begun to gain ground in the oil field revolves around around what will be the percentages of increases that gasoline and diesel will have starting in April.

After having complied with the scheme of monthly increases that had been agreed with the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massay, which gave rise to monthly adjustments of an average 4% between November and February and 3.8% in March, now the producers and liquid fuel distributors -led by YPF- they want to align retail prices with the soaring inflation recorded so far this year and cover themselves with an additional rise before the first days of June.

Given a retail price index that is on track to accumulate a variation of around 20% in the first quarter of 2023, the values ​​of fuels will arrive at the end of March with an accumulated average increase of just 12.27%.

From the oil companies they point out that there are three salient reasons that underpin the application of new and reinforced fuel price updates. First of all, there is the need to improve their income to face the higher operating and salary costs.

To this is added, the transfer of the highest values ​​of biofuels that the Government has been approving and that must be acquired in order to comply with the mixture percentages established for each type of product. And finally, there is the added pressure from service station owners that seek to improve their income margins to face the increase in their current expenses and meet the salary demands of their employees.

With this combo of reasons, the oil companies would seek to convince the economic team that they require new monthly increases that double those applied up to now and arrive as close as possible to an average of 10% every 30 days.

Oil companies want to align price increases with inflation

Fuels: oil companies and government discuss new increases

Faced with this proposal -which they have already begun to slip in strict off from the offices of the oil companies-, the initial position of Massa and the Secretary of Energy, Flavia Royón would be to return to negotiate a new path of increases equal to the previous one that does not exceed 4% per month so as not to continue feeding the inflationary mark that is already among the highest in the world with an interannual variation of 102.5%.

Although there is still no certain date, it is estimated that starting next week the members of the financial team and the directors of the oil companies will face each other again to try to outline an adjustment guideline for fuels that satisfies both parties.

Both officials and businessmen are clear that the next increases should be applied between April and the first days of June because from that moment the development of the electoral campaign will lead the Government to prevent any price adjustments that imply assuming costs politicians facing the PASO.

Beyond the statistical arguments that tend to minimize the impact of fuel increases on the inflation rate, the truth is that in the current economic scenario any rise in pumps has a multiple effect on the prices of food and transportation services.

In the case of cargo transportation, it affects both land freight rates for grains, as well as all shipments by trucks, trains, and ships.

Meanwhile, on the side of public passenger transport, the increases that fall on diesel push up the operating expenses of the bus and railway lines and trigger the tariff subsidies that the State has been disbursing so as not to transfer all the costs of each trip to the users.

Are internal tax increases postponed?

Although it has not yet been confirmed, in the oil sector they already accept as a fact that the economic portfolio will once again postpone the transfer of the internal tax increases that have been slowing down and accumulating since the end of 2021.

These are the quarterly updates of the taxes on liquid fuels (ICL) and Carbon Dioxide (IDC) that the administration of Alberto Fernández has pending approval for a year and a half.

The successive postponements of the adjustments of these taxes are on the way to becoming a serious regulatory problem and an economic hole that the next government that emerges from the elections will have to face as an inheritance.

According to a report prepared by the consultancy firm Economía y Energía (E&E)– directed by the economist and former Vice President of Finance Administration of YPF between 2012 and 2015, Nicolás Arceo–, the State has stopped collecting until the end of 2022 a total of u $1.800 million for the non-application of the corresponding increases in internal taxes on fuels.

The consultancy’s work highlighted that another US$600 million must be added to this sum due to the non-updating of the ICL and IDC amounts during the first quarter of this year.

According to E&E’s calculations, if from April the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, decides to give the go-ahead for the transfer of all pending updates, the tax burden on gasoline and diesel should register an increase of 137%.

According to the rules of the game in force after the changes introduced during the government of Mauricio Macri, the taxes on Liquid Fuels (ICL) and Carbon Dioxide (IDC) must be updated by past quarterly inflation in the months of January, April, July and October.

Until now, seven postponements of the increases corresponding to the last two quarters of 2021, the four of 2022 and the first of this year have already accumulated. In the next few days, a new decree would come out to kick off the update that should come into force as of April.