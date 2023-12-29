New video of the Hialeah child murderer comes to light

MIAMI.- The images of the interrogation of the horrendous crime committed by thirteen-year-old Deker Rosa against his mother are revealed. In the video, the murderous child, still with his hands stained with blood, speaks coldly with the investigators about the patricide he had just committed. commit in a Hialeah apartment.

The video was recorded with the body camera of one of the agents on October 13, hours after the murder of Irina García, 39 years old.

The investigator asks the confessed parricide what weapon he had used to carry out his crime, details of the knife, how he had carried out the murder and his actions in the house before and after the fact.

Derek, who has been held since then awaiting trial, confessed that he had stabbed his mother while she was sleeping, using a purple kitchen knife, “that long.”

“First, I stabbed her here,” he said, touching his neck. “Where the vein is or something like that. Yes, an artery.”

The only time he showed any remorse was when he confessed that he was thinking of killing himself with one of his stepfather’s guns, who is a truck driver and was traveling. “I took one of the guns from the closet, put a magazine in it, but I couldn’t shoot myself. “I meant to do it, but I couldn’t.”

“So I decided to call my friends to tell them what I had just done and say goodbye.”

Rosa also said that he had called a friend he met online, with whom he plays online video games every weekend, to whom he sent photos of his dead mother and of him with his bloody hands saluting.

Rosa spoke the entire time with a relaxed posture, even when the interrogation began, he was leaning back in his chair, showing no signs of tension or nervousness.

When the detective asked him why he had killed his mother, he requested permission to use the service. Upon returning, he said that he needed a lawyer and that he was not going to answer that question.

Rosa, who faces a charge of first-degree murder, remains in an adult jail and will be charged as an adult.

The trial is due to take place in February 2024.

(email protected)

@menendezpryce