New volcanic eruption affects homes in Iceland

A new volcanic eruption shook the southeast of Iceland this Sunday, near the picturesque fishing village of Grindavik, unleashing columns of lava that reached nearby homes, according to the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO).

This phenomenon marks the fifth volcanic eruption in Iceland in a span of almost three years, with the last recorded on December 18 in the same geographical area.

Seismic activity experienced a sharp increase overnight, leading to the evacuation of Grindavik residents around 03:00 (local time and GMT), Icelandic public media reported.

The eruption began at approximately 08:00 north of this town of 4,000 inhabitants, located about 40 km southwest of Reykjavik, the island’s capital.

Shocking video surveillance images captured massive flows of bright orange lava furrowing a fissure in the earth.

“It’s surreal. It’s like watching a movie. In a small town like this, we are all like a family, we all know each other, so it is a tragedy to see that,” said a citizen identified as Sveinn Ari Gudjonsson, 55,

It should be noted that the authorities had already evacuated Grindavik on November 11 as a precautionary measure, after hundreds of earthquakes were recorded in previous days, indicative of the displacement of magma under the Earth’s crust.

In addition, close surveillance is maintained over the Svartsengi geothermal power plant, located in the same area, which supplies electricity and water to around 30,000 inhabitants. Fortunately, the facilities have protective measures, including a retaining wall.

Located between the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates, Iceland holds the title of one of the most active volcanic regions on Earth, with 33 volcanoes or volcanic systems listed as active.

Source: With information from AFP