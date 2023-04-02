New week starts with nice weather and no rain

Essen.

After days of rain, the first week of the Easter holidays in North Rhine-Westphalia started out dry and bright. Temperatures will rise to 14 degrees by Thursday.

A low-pressure area that hung over NRW for days and brought a lot of rain with it left on Sunday. At noon the sky cleared significantly and the sun showed up here and there. According to the forecast of the German Weather Service, it will be the start of the first Easter holiday week from Monday generally dry and often cheerful.

Weather in NRW: Nights remain cold and frosty

The temperatures will increase to friendly by Thursday 14 degrees on the Rhine. Die nights stay however cold and frosty. Especially in the mountains, the values ​​can drop to minus five degrees. It will be starry.

also read: Heavy rain: This is how Witten wants to improve flood protection

Due to the persistent rainfall of the past few days, many rivers in NRW have swollen again. According to the German weather service, there were no floods on Sunday. (dpa)





















More articles from this category can be found here: Panorama



