New Xbox games: releases for the week of March 27 with SIFU

The weeks follow one another and here we are now at the end of this fairly full month of March in terms of releases. Last week, Resident Evil 4 Remake was the major release not to be missed, but this time we are changing the register with MLB The Show 23 and SIFU which are the must-sees for the next few days.

Read also: Xbox games: the big releases of March 2023 (Resident Evil 4, Wo Long Fallen Dynasty…)

Runbeam Galactic – 27 mars – Optimisé pour Xbox Series X|S – Smart Delivery

Run, jump and roll to reach a new high score as dangers and bonuses appear all around the planet. Step into the shoes of RunBean, an astronaut who has landed on a dangerous planet and is doing his best to kill the intruder. Try to delay your inevitable fate by running around the small 2D globe, jumping over spikes, sliding under deadly platforms, collecting power-ups and reacting quickly to sudden changes in direction.

Chef Life : A Restaurant Simulator – 28 mars – Optimisé pour Xbox Series X|S – Smart Delivery

Take the reins of the restaurant of your dreams. Choose and customize dozens of kitchen elements (cooktops, robots, ovens, etc.) to build the kitchen of your dreams! Before lighting your stoves, organize your team and manage your suppliers to obtain quality ingredients that will impress the most discerning gourmets.

Kingdom Rush Frontiers – 28 mars – Xbox Play Anywhere

Bigger and badder than ever, Kingdom Rush: Frontiers is a whole new level of furiously fast and charming gameplay that made the original title an award-winning hit. Lead your troops on an epic (mis)adventure as you defend exotic lands from dragons, man-eating plants, and horrible underworld creatures.

MLB The Show 23 – 28 mars – Optimisé pour Xbox Series X|S – Xbox Game Pass

Available day one with Game Pass: MLB The Show 23 brings you closer than ever to your baseball dreams on the field. Shock the game and own the series with your favorite players, your favorite rivalries and all your favorite MLB moments. Want to get out there earlier? Game Pass members can get four-day early access starting today, plus additional in-game items with purchase of the Early Access Bundle. To learn more about new updates and features in MLB The Show 23, click here. Playable on Cloud and Console.

SIFU – 28 mars – Optimisé pour Xbox Series X|S – Smart Delivery

In Sifu, you’ll reflect on the value of life and revenge as you hunt down your family’s killers. You have no allies, countless enemies, and a mysterious amulet that brings you back to life every time you die. But beware. Your secret weapon has a high price to pay: aging and its consequences.

Dredge – 29 mars – Optimisé pour Xbox Series X|S – Smart Delivery

Captain your trawler, explore a series of remote islands and their surrounding depths to discover what lurks there. Sell ​​your catch to locals and complete quests to learn more about each region’s troubled past. Equip your boat with better gear to plumb the depths and sail to distant lands, but keep an eye on the time. You might not like what awaits you in the dark…

Lunark – 29 mars – Optimisé pour Xbox Series X|S – Smart Delivery

Discover the dark origin of humanity’s new home and the truth about yourself in this epic sci-fi adventure! Set on a distant planet ruled by a totalitarian regime, Lunark is a modern take on 90s cinematic 2D platformers. As Leo, a courier with unique abilities and a mysterious past, you run, jump, hang , climb, roll and shoot through beautifully animated pixel-art environments, ranging from a dystopian megalopolis to spooky caves and an alien forest.

Palindrome Syndrome – 29 mars – Optimisé pour Xbox Series X|S – Smart Delivery

Palindrome Syndrome is a sci-fi escape game that will test your deduction skills. Solve puzzles, decode secret codes, find hidden objects and explore the different rooms of the spaceship while discovering the events that led you there.

Saga of Sins – March 29 – Optimized for Xbox Series X|S

It’s time to atone for your sins! Saga of Sins is an action-adventure game with a mystical storyline and arcade gameplay that will immerse you in a world of stained glass inspired by the Dutch painter Hieronymus Bosch. Play as the virtuous clergyman Cecil, who can penetrate people’s minds by transforming into four unique demonic creatures, such as a howling werewolf or fierce gargoyle, to fight the seven deadly sins and liberate the village of Sinwell, plague-ridden.

Tales of the Neon Sea – 29 mars

Play as Rex, a veteran cop turned rough detective, and investigate crimes in a futuristic cyberpunk world, where the beautiful Sky City blots out the sun. In this retro pixel-art adventure set in a fully realized cyberpunk cityscape, you’ll encounter countless objects to examine and a host of interactive NPCs. You must analyze every detail and uncover the truth behind the thick fog to solve a bizarre murder that may be linked to a robot rebellion.

Aery – Calm Mind 3 – 30 mars

An interactive game designed to relax the mind and soul. Step into the shoes of a little bird, explore beautiful landscapes and collect magic crystals that mark some of them. Since there are no enemies or other dangers in this game, you can relax and enjoy the scenery and the feeling of flying. An ideal game to unwind and relax after an exhausting day.

Formula Retro Racing – World Tour – 30 mars

The second game in the Formula Retro Racing series, retro style arcade racing games influenced by classic arcade racing games from the early 90s. It features fast and exciting gameplay, crisp low poly visuals, a retro soundtrack and high-speed action. Do you have what it takes to master every racing line, hug every curve and cross the checkered flag to claim victory?

Guns N’ Runs – 30 mars

A stylized action-platformer and shooter, packed with super specials and fast-paced racing mechanics. Unlock hundreds of meticulous challenges and battle bosses. All with an immersive soundtrack and individual narration for each of the 8 characters!

Infinite Guitars – 30 mars – Xbox Game Pass

Available day one with Game Pass: The metallic war machines have awakened – and only your electric guitar can turn their technology against them! Gather your friends, tune your favorite guitar and get ready to rock in Infinite Guitars, a rhythm role-playing game with anime-inspired graphics, adrenaline-fueled mech battles and an explosive original soundtrack. Playable on Cloud, Console and PC.

The Last Worker – 30 mars – Optimisé pour Xbox Series X|S

An immersive narrative adventure centered around a lone worker’s last stand in an increasingly automated world. A unique blend of work simulation and stealth strategy gameplay set in a solitary, oppressive yet oddly beautiful environment, with characters drawn by comic book legend Mick McMahon. With an all-star cast consisting of Jason Isaacs, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Clare-Hope Ashitey, David Hewlett, Zelda Williams and Tommie Earl Jenkins.

Rally Rock ‘N Racing – 30 mars – Optimisé pour Xbox Series X|S – Smart Delivery – Xbox Play Anywhere