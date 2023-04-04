New York braces itself for riots: Trump expected in court after indictment

Please mark the relevant words in the text. Report the error to the editors with just two clicks.

Trump on the plane, in the car, on arrival in Manhattan: In the style of live chases, a former US President is filmed from helicopters with television cameras. A historic trial awaits him in New York. The city braces itself for riots.

Trump is scheduled to appear in court there on Tuesday after the unprecedented indictment against him. It is the first time in the country’s history that an ex-president has had to face criminal charges. New York has ramped up security due to fears of riots.

Helicopters are circling over the Trump Tower in Manhattan, barricades have been erected on the street, dozens of press representatives and isolated demonstrators are waiting spellbound: New York is preparing for a historic day before the indictment is read out against former US President Donald Trump. The Republican arrived in the east coast metropolis on Monday under constant media surveillance.

Trump’s arrival in New York is a media spectacle

Trump actually lives in his luxury estate Mar-a-Lago in the US state of Florida. He had to fly north for around two and a half hours for the court date in New York. The US media already staged the journey as a spectacle – TV stations broadcast every stage of the 76-year-old’s journey live. In a convoy of black vehicles, Trump first drove to the airport in Palm Beach, where he boarded his Boeing 757, on which the name Trump was emblazoned in large letters. The flight to New York City was at times the most watched flight in the world on the Flight Radar flight portal.

The arrival in New York was similar. Helicopters accompanied the convoy on its journey from LaGuardia Airport in the borough of Queens to Trump Tower in Manhattan on Fifth Avenue. In front of the skyscraper, the security precautions were increased again, police buses were ready.

Some Trump fans fought verbal battles with opponents. Before Trump entered the skyscraper, he briefly waved to onlookers on the street – but then the otherwise less media-shy ex-president hurried on without comment. Instead, he vented his anger at the indictment on his Twitter replacement, Truth Social.

Donald Trump: An indictment like never before

The District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan published the indictment against Trump last Thursday. The accused must appear in person at the indictment hearing in Manhattan. Around 30 charges are said to be brought against him – none of which have been officially announced so far.

The case is complicated. Shortly before his election as president in 2016, Trump had hush money paid to porn actress and director Stormy Daniels. She had claimed she had sex with him. Trump denies an affair, but not that money flowed.

The payment itself is not illegal. According to the media, however, Trump is accused of having incorrectly billed them and falsifying business documents. He may have violated campaign finance laws. According to US media, Trump has been charged with 34 crimes, each of which carries a prison sentence. Trump vented his displeasure with the reports on Truth Social.

According to the media, Trump met his legal team in Trump Tower on Monday evening (local time). “He’s in a good mood,” said one of his lawyers on US television. Trump is ready to appear in court.

For this appointment, the once most powerful man in the state is likely to be briefly detained so that fingerprints and police photos can be taken of him. Whether these photos are actually taken is an open question. This will all happen behind closed doors. Trump is likely to plead “not guilty” at the indictment hearing. The responsible judge rejected a video transmission from the court.

Trump has denied all allegations of a politically motivated “witch hunt” to prevent his victory in the 2024 presidential election. After the indictment has been read, he will first leave the court and then probably leave New York again. Back in Mar-a-Lago, Trump wants to speak to the press in the evening (local time).