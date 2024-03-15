New York inaugurates immersive and sensory museum

NEW YORK.- Presented as a museo of art and technology in the city of NY An immersive and sensory space is inaugurated for $50 a ticket, conceived by a contemporary Israeli designer expert in sounds and lights, for a new audience in the era of digital technology and social networks.

The Mercer Labs: Museum of Art and Technology, by artist Roy Nachum – painter, sculptor, installer and creator of soundtracks, electronic music, light plays, lasers, photos and videos – opened its doors in January in the financial district of Wall Street, in southern Manhattan.

Official opening of the museum

Nachum and his investor, the New York real estate developer Michael Cayre, want to make a former 3,300 m2 shopping center profitable from the official opening of the museum, on March 28, after five years of studies and work for 35 million dollars, indicated the two men to AFP.

Even for a city as expensive as New York, with its wide cultural and entertainment offering, the price of admission is astronomical: 52 dollars per adult, 46 for a retiree or a young person; That is, about 200 dollars for a family of four.

“But it’s for an hour of supreme experience,” Cayre guaranteed.

Mercer Labs is sure to appear on Instagram or TikTok, as many places have opened in Manhattan in recent years, with panoramic views from the glass-and-mirrored Summit One of the Vanderbilt Tower, or from the observatory and outdoor terrace. of the One World Trade Center and The Edge skyscrapers.

album by Rihanna

Roy Nachum, born in Jerusalem in 1979 and who has lived in New York since he was 20, has established his reputation in the field of design for having illustrated the 2015 album Anti by Rihanna.

On the cover of the album a shirtless boy appears, blindfolded by a golden crown with inscriptions in Braille. An emblematic image of Nachum’s work, in homage to his visually impaired grandmother, which is omnipresent at Mercer Labs: in photos, videos, statues and paintings created by the artist.

“The place aims to redefine the museum experience in 15 interactive exhibition spaces, unique sound encounters and immersive installations, where the links between art and technology are revisited, indicates the press dossier.

In fact, while large traditional museums in the United States and Europe try to attract younger audiences in the age of digital and social media images, Mercer Labs proposes a new approach, according to Nachum. “In all museums, you cannot touch the works. We want people here to be able to touch them, to interact with them,” he explained.

The visitor is also drawn to a dark room where videos, photos and holograms created by Nachum are projected on the walls, floor and ceiling, in a disco atmosphere with electronic music and clouds of steam.

In another room, for a 4D sound immersion, visitors can lie down on a thick rug, touch the padded partitions and sleep under a blue light.

In the so-called dragon chamber, 500,000 LED micro lights projected and controlled by a computer bring mythological animals to life.

“We want to touch all the senses,” said enthusiastic Nachum, for whom technology is a tool, another pencil, another pen, another brush to try to create something new.

FUENTE: AFP