New York police prepared for “mobilization” after impeachment of Trump – Hola News

New York, Mar 30 (EFE).- The headquarters of the New York Police (NYPD) ordered this Thursday all agents to wear their uniform and prepare for a “mobilization” after the indictment of former President Donald Trump, known this Thursday by the late, according to local media.

In an internal memo sent to department staff around 5:30 p.m. local time, just after the news broke, and reviewed by the New York Times, officers of all ranks are required to wear uniforms and be ready for deployment at any time.

The forces of order have increased security measures in recent days, since Trump himself predicted that he would be arrested – something that did not happen – by order of the Manhattan Prosecutor’s Office that today culminated in the historic indictment of the former president.

Security was extreme in the New York courts where the grand jury that voted on the indictment met under great media scrutiny, as well as near the prosecutor’s offices, which have received hundreds of threats, and in front of the hotel and the Tower Trump.

The grand jury’s decision came by surprise and on the eve of the so-called Spring Break, the spring break that usually coincides with Christian Holy Week and Jewish Easter, days when many institutions close or work at half throttle.

However, the mobilization cannot be ruled out since Trump reacted to the accusation with a complaint of “political persecution”, harangued his followers against “corrupt democrats” and was seconded by some of his allies, such as former adviser Sebastian Gorka, who He called for “peaceful protest” on the show of another of Trump’s allies, Steve Bannon, this afternoon.