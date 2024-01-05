New York sues bus companies for transporting migrants from Texas

NEW YORK – New York City sued more than a dozen charter bus companies for their role in the governor’s operation of Texas, Greg Abbott, of sending tens of thousands of migrants to urban areas.

The lawsuit alleges that the 17 bus companies “knowingly implemented” Abbott’s transportation plan, violating a New York law that imposes limits on transporting “needy persons” across state lines. The lawsuit demands more than $700 million in damages to recover the cost of caring for nearly 33,000 migrants. who have arrived in the city aboard charter buses since April 2022.

Filed in state court on Thursday, the lawsuit is the latest attempt by New York Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, to turn back the busloads of migrants being sent from Texas each day. Republican Abbott has said his goal is to draw attention to President Joe Biden’s border policy.

“We don’t make policies”

After 14 buses arrived in the city last month, Adams announced an executive order restricting the hours buses can disembark passengers and requiring advance notice of their arrival. Within days, many of the companies began dropping off migrants in towns surrounding New York City, provoking the anger of local officials.

Some of the bus companies appeared to have been caught off guard by the latest demand. “We don’t make policies,” said David Jones, an employee at Buckeye Coach LLC, one of the charter companies named in the lawsuit. “We are just a transportation company.”

According to the Adams administration, the recent attention paid to bus companies is due in part to legal protections granted to the state of Texas under a doctrine known as sovereign immunity. Abbott did not immediately respond to an emailed inquiry.

Transfer in “bad faith”

The lawsuit is based on a provision of New York law that applies to the “bad faith” transfer of people across state lines. Under this law, anyone who “knowingly brings or causes to be brought into this state a needy person from another state for the purpose of making him or her a public charge” is required to bear that person’s expenses or remove him or her from the state.

The states are overwhelmed by the wave of migrants that cause great costs to the budget, but migrants continue to enter the United States under the sight and patience of Biden.

Murad Awawdeh, executive director of the Immigration Coalition — a body that represents more than 200 pro-undocumented immigrant and refugee activist groups — said the legal action distracts from the larger problems facing the city in its attempt to address the recently arrived migrants.

“This lawsuit is one more way in which the mayor places the blame on someone else for his lack of handling of the situation,” said Awawdeh, who seeks to hold the Democratic mayor accountable.

“He must stop depending on what Governor Abbott does, step forward and govern New York City,” said the pro-immigrant activist.

Source: With information from AP