New Zealander Danny Lee wins in Tucson and signs his first title in the LIV – Hola News

Sports Writing, Mar 19 (EFE).- New Zealander Danny Lee signed his first LIV Golf title this Sunday by winning the second tournament of the 2023 season in a playoff with three other players, held at the Gallery club in Tucson, Arizona (USA).

Lee beat Mexican Carlos Ortiz, South African Luis Oosthuizen and American Brendan Steele in the final tiebreaker between four.

This quartet finished tied at 204 shots (-9), with a margin impact on the American Charles Howell III -winner of the inaugural tournament in Mayakoba (Mexico)- and two less than the Chilean Mito Pereira, the Spanish Sergio García, the American Kevin Na and Australian Matt Jones.

In the first extra hole of the tiebreaker, played on the 18th hole, Carlos Ortiz was eliminated. And in the second, in the same place, Branden Lee holed a long putt from off the green to leave Oosthuizen and Steele without options and take the victory and the 4 million dollars reserved for the winner.

By teams the final victory went to the ‘Fireballs’ captained by Sergio García and completed by Carlos Ortiz, the also Mexican Abraham Ancer and another Spaniard, Eugenio Chacarra.

They finished with -25 in total, with a margin of four over the ‘4Aces’ of the Americans Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Peter Uihlein and Pat Pérez, and the ‘Iron Heads’ of the Americans Kevin Na and Sihwan Kim, the Zimbabwean Scott Vincent and Danny Lee.

In the general by squads of the circuit, ‘4Aces’ is in the lead with 48 to the 36 of ‘Fireballs’.

The third LIV Golf tournament of 2023 will be played from March 31 to April 2 in Orlando, Florida (USA). EFE

