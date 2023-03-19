Newcastle willing to do anything for the signing of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Napoli’s season does not have any kind of explanation, we are only in March and everything indicates that the sky-blue team has already won the Series, so much so that within the club it is assured that several men from the squad have already tattooed the league title . Besides and beyond the fact that the games have to be played, it seems that the draw for the UEFA Champions League has been kind to them and perhaps the route to reach the final has been opened in the best way.
Napoli’s performance goes through the excellent collective work of the club, however, it cannot be denied that within the club there are a couple of players who shine with their own light, it is the ‘9’ Victor Osihmen and the extreme revelation of the season throughout Europe, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who already steals sighs within the Premier League, including those of the league’s new billionaire, Newcastle.
From England they report that if the Newcastle team gets a ticket to the next Champions League. The sheikhs who bought the club will make an investment with the aim of signing several of the best on the planet, one of them the Georgian, for whom they are willing to offer a figure even above 100 million euros, in addition to offering one one of the best salaries in the squad and in the entire Premier League. Something that Napoli in the middle of the economic crisis cannot offer the young player of 22 years.