Newly arrived Cuban asks for work on the streets of Las Vegas

Determination and hope motivate Yosvel Jimeneza Cuban immigrant who has recently arrived in Las Vegas, and is looking for a job that will allow him to support his family and achieve his dreams in the United States.

His story was made known through the social network Facebook, by the user Radamés Hernández, who highlights the bravery and entrepreneurial spirit of his compatriot.

Yosvel, his former high school classmate in Cuba, has not passively waited for opportunities to arrive in the United States. On the contrary, he decided to take to the streets of Las Vegas with a sign, in English and Spanish, requesting a job.

His action not only denotes courage but also humility. He included his phone number (725-287-7275) in the message so potential employers can contact him.

The Las Vegas community has received this news with empathy, urging those who can offer any type of work to consider Yosvel’s situation.

No matter how small the opportunity, each job offer is a ray of hope for this Cuban entrepreneur.

In a gesture of solidarity, Hernández requested not only a labor response but also the support of sharing the story of this Cuban who is trying to make his way in the United States.

On Yosvel’s social networks he points out that he is a native of Las Tunas and before arriving in the United States he lived for a period in Uruguay, where he worked in construction.

His life story is a reflection of the difficulties that many immigrants face in search of a better future. This is an opportunity to show that in Las Vegas and, by extension, in any community, help, understanding and solidarity are always present for those who need it.