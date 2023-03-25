Newly started para team in Nybro floorball club: “Next time we will win”

– This good and the most fun I’ve been part of says, Dennis Johansson forward in Nybro IBK.

Dennis also scored a very nice equalizing goal against Vetlanda FF.

– I thought to dribble at first, but then I just put it in the goal, says Dennis.

In the end, Nybro lost 3-7 against Vetlanda.

– It was sad to lose, there’s nothing we can do about it, next time we’ll win, he says.

Linda Dahlin started the para team in Nybro

Linda Dahlin is a coach and the woman behind the new floorball para team. She is also the team’s coach.

– Nybro IBK has a men’s team, a women’s team and a junior team, but there was no para team. I submitted a proposal and now we stand here, says Linda Dahlin.

At the beginning, there were only a few people who were interested, and since then it has filled up. Age and gender don’t matter in the new team, neither does age. The youngest is 12 years old and the oldest is 46 years old right now.

How important is it to win?

– I try to tell them not to look at the scoreboard. The result is not that important. It’s the joy and community that counts, says Linda Dahlin, coach in Nybro IBK.

In the clip above, you see Dennis Johansson’s fine goal in this weekend’s match against Vetlanda.